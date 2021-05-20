newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed to Friday

CBS Sports
 16 hours ago

Bauer will be pushed back one day to start Friday at San Francisco, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The right-hander originally lined up to start Thursday versus the Diamondbacks, but he'll be pushed back a day after manager Dave Roberts said it's a move he was considering earlier in the week. Bauer has a 2.20 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 77:14 K:BB over 57.1 innings and will receive an extra day of rest before pitching against the Giants.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Diamondbacks#San Francisco#Giants#Athletic#Manager Dave Roberts#Bb#Rest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Donated $51,000 To Think Together, Now Supporting Just Keep Livin Foundation

Trevor Bauer finished the month of April with 51 strikeouts over six starts during the month of April, which amounted to a $51,000 donation being made to Think Together. Bauer launched a season-long initiative — "Ks for a Cause" — to donate $1,000 per strikeout to support nonprofit organizations focused on STEM and/or youth programming in the greater Los Angeles area. Bauer is fully funding the initiative through grants from the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF).
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Goes yard Friday

Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in the 9-2 loss to the Angels on Friday. Betts homered in the ninth inning off Patrick Sandoval Friday. The long ball didn't affect the outcome of the game, but padded his stats nonetheless. The outfielder is off to a slow start for his expectations, slashing .257/.367/.450 with four home runs, seven RBI and 17 runs scored. He is still a speed threat with four stolen bases, but isn't getting on base at his usual rate. Batting leadoff for a top offense gives him lots of scoring opportunities and it won't take much to get him on a hot streak.
MLBVallejo Times-Herald

Sieger: Trevor Bauer may be the ultimate spin doctor

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has become a spin doctor in more than one sense of the phrase. The spin rate on Bauer’s pitches has increased dramatically. Previously Bauer had denounced other MLB pitchers — without naming names — for increasing their spin rate through what he claimed was the use of illegal substances to get a better grip on the baseball.
MLBYardbarker

Trevor Bauer trolls himself after surrendering slew of HRs

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is making light of his surprisingly homer-prone start to the 2021 season. Bauer has now allowed eight home runs in 44.1 innings this season after giving up a bomb to Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward on Tuesday. That comes out to 1.6 home runs per nine innings, which would be a career-worst mark.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Starting Saturday

Kershaw will start Saturday's game against the Angels, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Kershaw was hit hard in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in one inning. Since he only threw 39 pitches, the left-hander will pitch on three days' rest. Kershaw has posted a 2.95 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 39.2 innings across seven starts to begin the season.
MLBsignalscv.com

Bauer playing his part in a successful season for LA Dodgers

It has been a successful season for the Los Angeles Dodgers followers as the team has gone on a stunning run of form. One standout so far has been the performances of their number 27 Trevor Bauer, who has caught the eye of pundits with a string of stunning solo efforts, inspiring his teammates to victory.
MLBtheScore

Syndergaard: Baseball has 'gotten soft,' needs more 'shit-talking'

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard believes bat flips and Twitter drama will help make baseball more entertaining. "It's fun, but we're also competitive beings competing at the highest level. So we're always looking for a way to get the edge on our competition, whether it's to distract him in some form or fashion," Syndergaard told GQ's Clay Skipper when asked about the recent Twitter drama involving Trevor Bauer and Fernando Tatis Jr. "But I think it's great for baseball, and I think the fans really enjoy it. It's exciting. People are able to see both of our personalities.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers: Trevor Bauer offers services for Home Run Derby

No one can ever accuse Trevor Bauer of not having a sense of humor. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher had a rough outing on Tuesday; while he allowed just one hit and one run, he issued four walks in his 4.1 innings. That one hit was a solo bomb off the bat of Jason Heyward, one that traveled deep to right as it sailed over the fence.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Trevor Bauer is Right to Call Out His Teammates

After the Dodgers lost to the Angels on Sunday afternoon, Trevor Bauer expressed his anger saying that he came to the Dodgers to win. He went on to say the team isn't playing up to their ability. Ben Maller approves Bauer calling out the team and thinks he could have gone even further.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Bauer angry with Dodgers’ play after latest series loss

A frustrated Trevor Bauer sounded off on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ struggles after their latest loss on Sunday. The Dodgers suffered a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, clinching the fifth straight series loss for the reigning World Series winners. Bauer threw six strong innings with nine strikeouts, but took the loss as the Dodgers managed just four hits and failed to provide any run support.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Kikuchi scheduled to start for Mariners at Dodgers

Seattle Mariners (18-17, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (18-17, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.13 ERA, .94 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -247, Mariners +205; over/under is 7...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Not starting Wednesday

Pollock (hamstring) is out of Wednesday's starting lineup against the Mariners, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports. The outfielder, who hasn't started a game since May 7, walked in a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday. Once healthy, Pollock will be the Dodgers' best option in left field, especially while Cody Bellinger (leg) remains sidelined. Matt Beaty gets the start in left Wednesday.