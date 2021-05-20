Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed to Friday

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard believes bat flips and Twitter drama will help make baseball more entertaining. "It's fun, but we're also competitive beings competing at the highest level. So we're always looking for a way to get the edge on our competition, whether it's to distract him in some form or fashion," Syndergaard told GQ's Clay Skipper when asked about the recent Twitter drama involving Trevor Bauer and Fernando Tatis Jr. "But I think it's great for baseball, and I think the fans really enjoy it. It's exciting. People are able to see both of our personalities.