MLB

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Start moved to Sunday

CBS Sports
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWainwright will start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The 39-year-old last pitched Saturday against the Padres and will receive some extra rest before retaking the mound with Carlos Martinez (ankle) and Miles Mikolas (shoulder) returning from the injured list to start the first two games versus the Cubs. Wainwright has a 4.63 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 46.2 innings (eight starts) this season.

St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty hit the first home run of his major league career on Friday night, a rarity for pitchers and certainly for him. Flaherty has some pop in his bat, who knew? While the primary draw for the Rockies series in St. Louis is the first battle between Nolan Arenado and his former team, Flaherty provided plenty of entertainment for the Busch Stadium faithful in his own right.
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday. Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double...
St. Louis Cardinals (21-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-16, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Cardinals +106; over/under is...
It doesn’t have to be a special occasion such as Mother’s Day for Adam Wainwright to want to do something special when he takes the mound. Given the chance to pitch on that day Sunday, however, he did so with three special women on his mind – his wife Jenny, his own mother and his mother-in-law.
The San Diego Padres are experiencing a taste of what the St. Louis Cardinals overcame in 2020 to reach the National League playoffs, where the Cardinals lost in the first round to the Padres. Ten Cardinals players and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020. At one point,...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday. Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double...
SAN DIEGO --  Austin Nola homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs, and Tommy Pham and rookie Kim Ha-seong also connected off Adam Wainwright to lead the San Diego Padres to a 13-3 laugher against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. The Padres beat the Cardinals...
The Rockies would be just fine if they never play in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. Ever again. And they probably wouldn’t mind if they never have to face St. Louis Cardinals veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright. Ever again. The Cardinals completed a three-game sweep of the Rockies on Sunday,...
It is somewhat likely that 2021 will be the last year with no designated hitter in the National League. It might not be. The owners appear to view the DH as a bargaining chip, and want to give the players it in return for something, but it seems pretty clear the players don’t view that as a very valuable chip (rightfully so I might add). This disconnect could continue and the NL may remain a no DH league longer. But I would be surprised.
Adam Wainwright allowed only three hits over eight and a third scoreless innings as the Cardinals completed the three-game sweep of the Rockies with a 2-0 win at Busch Stadium. Nolan Arenado homered and Yadier Molina lined an RBI double for St. Louis. Ryan Helsley notched his first save. The Cards visit the Brewers tomorrow night.
It looks like the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres will be two of the better teams in the National League all season long, and Game 2 of this series is shaping up to be an awesome battle as Adam Wainwright toes the rubber against Chris Paddack. The...
May 16—SAN DIEGO — During their determined climb into first place, the Cardinals put such distance between themselves and the middling maladies that bogged them down earlier that the sudden resurfacing of many all at once was too much to overcome. An abbreviated start, a threadbare bullpen, a charitable sprinkling...
This article is part of our MLB Betting series. Unlike most Saturdays, most of today's games are at night. That gives more selection for this article, which will include a theme of picking on the short-handed Padres. White Sox -1.5 vs. Royals first five innings (+135 Bet MGM) for 1...
Two starts removed from a complete-game loss, Adam Wainwright stood two outs away from the opposite. But then he conceded a single to Ryan McMahon. After Cardinals manager Mike Shildt raced out to the mound to boos and returned to the dugout to cheers before the ensuing at-bat to Charlie Blackmon, Wainwright accepted the reality at hand.
To start out the week, the 2021 New York Mets faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals. Joey Lucchesi took on the veteran Adam Wainwright. Trouble came early for the Mets when leadoff hitter Tommy Edman hit a triple. Just one batter later Dylan Carlson brought him home on a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. This lead wouldn’t last long, though. After intentionally walking Jonathan Villar to load the bases, Wainwright hit catcher Tomas Nido with the first pitch of the at-bat in the top of the second. This tied the game at one.
St. Louis Cardinals (23-16) at San Diego Padres (22-17) MLB Baseball: Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 8:40 pm (Petco Park) Adam Wainwright (2-3) (3.80) vs. Chris Paddack (1-3) (3.42) The Line: San Diego Padres -130 / St. Louis Cardinals +120 --- Over/Under: 7 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Over his 18 seasons in the big leagues, Yadier Molina has experienced his share of milestones and memorable personal achievements. No matter how substantial the accomplishment as an individual, though—whether it was 2000 hits, 2000 games caught, etc.—Molina has always maintained that the result of the day’s game was more important than any of it.