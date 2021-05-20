Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Start moved to Sunday

It is somewhat likely that 2021 will be the last year with no designated hitter in the National League. It might not be. The owners appear to view the DH as a bargaining chip, and want to give the players it in return for something, but it seems pretty clear the players don’t view that as a very valuable chip (rightfully so I might add). This disconnect could continue and the NL may remain a no DH league longer. But I would be surprised.