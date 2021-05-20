Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Start moved to Sunday
Wainwright will start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The 39-year-old last pitched Saturday against the Padres and will receive some extra rest before retaking the mound with Carlos Martinez (ankle) and Miles Mikolas (shoulder) returning from the injured list to start the first two games versus the Cubs. Wainwright has a 4.63 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 46.2 innings (eight starts) this season.www.cbssports.com