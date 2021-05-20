newsbreak-logo
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies twice Wednesday

CBS Sports
 13 hours ago

Tkachuk scored a pair of goals on five shots and had four PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Vancouver. Tkachuk drove to the net and tapped home a Johnny Gaudreau centering feed to open the scoring 7:41 into the game, then he notched his second midway through the middle frame, swiping a shot past Braden Holtby from the right circle. It was Tkachuk's first multi-goal performance since Feb. 2. The 23-year-old closed out the year on a five-game point streak and finished with 16 goals and 43 points in 56 games overall.

