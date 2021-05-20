Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies twice Wednesday

In this Calgary Flames news & rumors update, Milan Lucic did the Flames a huge favor this past week, agreeing to waive his no-movement clause (NMC) for the upcoming expansion draft. Meanwhile, Johnny Gaudreau has been putting the puck in the back of the net more often as of late, and his head coach Darryl Sutter may have a lot to do with it. That wasn’t the only interesting news involving Sutter this week, as the veteran coach chose to put Glenn Gawdin in the lineup Sunday night for just the sixth time this season. Also, speaking of putting the puck in the net, both Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund were able to put lengthy goalless droughts to bed, and as a result, help keep their team’s slim playoff hopes alive.