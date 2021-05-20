Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Ready to rock

Every year, at least one team in the NHL gets fleeced in a trade. A bad decision is made and it comes back to haunt them in the form of a former player doing well on their new team. The Edmonton Oilers have been on the losing side of an unusual amount of deals in the past. Craig MacTavish and Peter Chiarelli have made many bad calls in the past where they either overreacted to a player having a down season or made a risky prediction on how well their incoming player would fit with their team.