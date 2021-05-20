State Police need your help searching for missing 82-year-old man with dementia

New York State Police need your help searching for a missing 82-year-old man with dementia that might need medical attention.

State Police say Ronald Albert Fadel was last seen on Bedell Road on Grand Island at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Fadel is reported missing from Lewiston, and was last seen driving a 2006 Red Buick Lucerne with New York registration HME-3635.

Fadel was last seen wearing jeans, a long sleeve button down shirt, baseball cap and glasses, and is 5'8" 160 pounds and has blue eyes and white hair.

If you see him call New York State Police Troopers in Niagara at (585) 344-6200 or 911.