OPINION The Biden administration has released a report providing more details on how it plans to meet its earlier goal to conserve at least 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030. Entitled “America the Beautiful,” the 22-page document outlines principles that should guide those efforts, several of which pertain to agriculture. More specifically it indicates that conservation work should recognize and support farmer contributions to environmental stewardship as well as include them in conversations about how best to protect our natural resources.