We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Android tablets receive hardly any love from Google it seems, so little that I didn’t even realize the company wasn’t offering a split-view experience for its dedicated Messages app already on Android-powered slates. That seems crazy lazy to me, but hey, this is Google and tablets we’re talking about. They sorta gave up on that experiment long ago, with the Pixel C (2015) being the last tablet they produced if memory serves me right. Fine tablet with regard to the hardware, but Android and tablets don’t mesh well. I’m getting off track.