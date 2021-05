The Brandenburg City Council discussed businesses in R1 residences during their regular meeting Monday (5/10) night. The council revisited a business license request from Cletus Evans, who is seeking to operate a real estate business from his home. He clarified to the council that he was not generating any extra traffic or signage in his neighborhood and was conducting most of business out at other property locations that he was listing. Some council members voiced concerns over allowing any business activity in a residence zoned R1. In the discussion, it was noted that the city ordinances may need to be amended to bring them in step with digital business activities. The council vote 5 to 1 in favor of the business license.