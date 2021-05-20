newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monte Alto, TX

Portions of Monte Alto roads completely flooded after Wednesday storm

By Santiago Caicedo
KRGV
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Monte Alto near Mile 5 Road, portions of the road are completely flooded following the severe weather that moved across the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday. Officials at Hidalgo County Precinct 1 say no homes were seriously damaged, but some residents say many homeowners left the area after dealing with flooding issues.

www.krgv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Alto, TX
City
Monte Alto, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Rio Grande Valley#Extreme Weather#Storm#Severe Flooding#Homeowners#Hidalgo County Precinct#Portions#Flooding Issues#Driving#Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Brownsville, TXmyrgv.com

More rain heading to the Rio Grande Valley

Just as the Rio Grande Valley continues to dry out after last weekend’s heavy rains, more rain is in the forecast beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a 60 % chance of heavy rain on Wednesday and a 70 % chance of heavy rain on Wednesday night. There’s a 40 % chance of heavy rain on Thursday.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Southwestern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edinburg, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Elsa, Progreso, Edcouch, La Villa, Hargill, Faysville, La Blanca, Elsa Public Library, Elsa Police Department, Lyndon B Johnson Elementary School, San Carlos and San Carlos Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EnvironmentKRGV

RGV hit with severe thunderstorms

It’s drier now after severe thunderstorms the Rio Grande Valley saw Saturday. While the water has mostly drained, flooding remains a big threat. Officials across the Valley are still urging drivers to avoid those areas that commonly flood.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lasara Elementary School, or over Lasara, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyford, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall around 135 PM CDT. Raymondville, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School and Raymondville Golf Course around 140 PM CDT. Yturria around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Los Angeles Subdivision, Hargill Reservoir, Ranchette Estates and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 43 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Texas Stateyournewsnet.com

South Texas Storm Causes Concern for Migrant Tent Facility

A major storm hits the Rio Grande Valley, Texas - a hub in the immigration crisis. We headed to the Donna, Texas tent facility housing migrant children and families to see if it was being evacuated. Heavy winds and rain Saturday afternoon in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas - it...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Western Cameron County in Deep South Texas Southwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edinburg Regional Medical Center, or over Edinburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 42 and 45. Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 3 and 12. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brownsville, TXmyrgv.com

Severe weather possible today; tonight for Rio Grande Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a chance for severe thunderstorms today and tonight in the Rio Grande Valley. According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms have already begun to develop over northeast Mexico and Zapata, Starr and Jim Hogg counties this morning. A few severe storms could impact portions of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley by mid day as the stronger storms move in from the south and west.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Palmhurst, North McAllen, Sharyland, South McAllen, Alton, Josefa Garcia Park, Sylvia Vela Park, Olivero Garza Sr Elementary School, Alton Memorial Junior High School, Sharyland North Junior High School, Donna Wernecke Elementary School, West Sharyland, Veterans Memorial High School, Hendricks Elementary School, Mcallen Recycling Center, La Homa and Palmview High School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO...WESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos Elementary School, or near Elsa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Stateyournewsnet.com

Major Midweek Storm Causes Evacuation at Texas Migrant Tent Facility

Storms on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning forced the evacuation on the Donna, Texas tent facility for migrants. The tent facility is used to detain migrant children and families. The evacuation lasted for hours. The evidence of the storm is still all around in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas. Ponding...
Los Fresnos, TXKRGV

Recap of overnight storms across Rio Grande Valley

The weather may be quiet now, but that wasn't the case late last night and early this morning. There was flooding in some areas of the Valley overnight as storms fired up from the North and West, meeting to create one big line of showers and thunderstorms. According to the...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO...SOUTHEASTERN STARR AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Los Ebanos to J.C. Kelly Elementary School to 11 miles south of Santa Maria. Movement was north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and Hidalgo.
Donna, TXKRGV

Donna residents told to wait longer for debris pickup after storm

After severe weather made its way through the Rio Grande Valley, residents in Donna are dealing with the damage left behind. The majority of the debris left behind are tree trunks and branches; large tree pieces caused significant damage to some homes in the area. MORE STORM COVERAGE:. • Photos:...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HIDALGO...CAMERON AND WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from San Perlita to Combes Community Center to 6 miles south of Relampago. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Weslaco, San Benito, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Progreso, Edcouch and Santa Rosa.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Severe weather hits the Rio Grande Valley

HOUSTON (CW39) On the show this morning we showed you some video of severe weather pushing through Deep South Texas. Meteorologist Christopher Ramirez from our sister station in Harlingen TX in the Rio Grande Valley talks details with CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger. Heavy wind, damage, and storm lightning...
Mcallen, TXmyrgv.com

Storms batter Border Patrol detention sites in RGV

Strong wind gusts and rain produced by Wednesday’s storms led Border Patrol agents to shuffle migrants indoors from two temporary facilities, including a site in a flood-prone area, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents are primarily using two structures to process migrants in the Rio Grande...
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

Increase in illegal burning worries county officials

Fire tore through a property at La Homa and West Mile 4 in rural Mission this past Mother’s Day Sunday, leaving a family without a home - and costing a man his business. Back in April - another fire destroyed a nearby home. The fires were used by Hidalgo County officials as a backdrop to discuss two issues they say can be dangerous – illegal dumping and illegal burning.