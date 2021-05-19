newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culbertson, MT

Ike's Fishing Pond is finally a reality for Forbregd

By Mark Berryman editor@sidneyherald.com
Sidney Herald
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Culbertson celebrated an event more than five years in the making this past Saturday as members of the community, Lions Club members, officials from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department and others gathered to officially open Ike’s Fishing Pond and Walking Trail to the public. The...

www.sidneyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Fairview, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Culbertson, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Pond#River#Three Rivers#Fishing Pond#Lions Club#Fwp#Deq#The National Guard#Oilfield Service#Covid#Po Box 425#Walking Trail#Dangerous Rivers#Winter#Landowners#Richland County#Dnr Approval#Culbertson Area#Richland Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Fishing
Related
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified. A...
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: The Montana Mom Miracle

South Dakota and Idaho do it. Michigan, Mississippi, and Florida have done it for decades. And now, starting this year, Nebraska will too. Montana’s Legislature tried to join the club last session. But Gov. Steve Bullock — and his veto power — got in the way of Montana joining the growing number of states that make cooperation with child support enforcement a condition of food stamp eligibility.