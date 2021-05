Robert Bradford, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 peacefully at his home in Zephyr, TX. A Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be 2 PM Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Zephyr United Methodist Church with burial to follow at the Zephyr Cemetery.