Edinburg home catches fire during storm

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Madero, or near Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mission, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, North McAllen, Alton, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School and Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boeye Reservoir, National Butterfly Center, Juan N. Seguin Elementary School, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South, Mcallen, Enrique Camarena Elementary School, Robin Park and Retama Park. This includes Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 2 and 4. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN