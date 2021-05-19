newsbreak-logo
'Batgirl' Lands 'Bad Boys for Life' Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

By Angelique Jackson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been tapped to helm DC’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie at Warner Bros. Christina Hodson penned the script for the new superhero film, centered on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Hodson, who wrote the screenplays for “Bumblebee” and “Birds of Prey,” also penned the script for DC’s upcoming “Flash” movie.

