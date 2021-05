Financial executives are eyeing tax changes expected in the Biden administration, demands for more environmental, social and governance reporting, and diversity efforts. A new survey from OneStream Software and Hanover Research, released Tuesday, polled CFOs and other finance leaders about their plans for 2021 and found that 86% of the companies surveyed will need to change their financial forecasts in the event of a tax change by the new presidential administration. Most companies (89%) have already made plans to change hiring and staffing to accommodate potential wage increases.