Pine Creek Signing Day

By Danny Mata
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 12 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly 30 Pine Creek student athletes signed to play college sports at the next level. Among them was Beau Freyler. After helping the eagles win a state championship as a junior, he’s moving on to play major college football in the Big 12 with Iowa State University.

“It’s kind of surreal," Freyler said. "It’s about three weeks away, at this point. I’m starting to feel in my heart. I’m sorry to miss my mom a little bit. I’m going to miss my mom when I’m gone. It’s crazy how I’ve gotten to this point. I’m just thankful for everyone that helped me, especially all of my coaches, and my parents, and everyone.”

Caleb Boutelle is a star in cross country and track. He’s taking his talents to the west coast at Stanford University.

"It doesn’t seem real," Boutelle said. "I’m like, 'Wow!' It’s awesome! I’m still speechless about the opportunity to even go. The excitement is still there. I’m still super pumped to be able to go. I am ready!

Lucy Hart parlayed a fantastic soccer career into a scholarship with Northern Colorado.

"I always grew up wanting to play division one soccer, but I never actually thought I would," Hart said. "Everything I’m training for, I know that I’m training for future games, and future competition. I’m really excited for it."

Congratulations to all 29 of the Eagles signees.

