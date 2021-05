This blog post is part of our Frequently Asked Legal Questions series and describes the Norwegian bunad dress. Today, May 17, marks the Norwegian Constitution Day (Syttende mai), and the creation on this day of the Norwegian constitution of 1814. In a normal year, the Karl Johans Gate (“Karl Johan”) in Oslo, which is located between the parliamentary building and the royal castle, is filled to the brim with children celebrating, waving the Norwegian flag (which celebrates a bicentennial this year). A distinct symbol of the day is the national costume worn by the girls and women in attendance, the bunad.