Prop B group react to Austin proposed encampment sites; TX Senate to vote on statewide ban

By Adela Uchida
CBS Austin
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group behind Proposition B -- that brought back the public camping ban -- is organizing around the city's list of proposed locations for homeless encampments. “The city council has yet to make everyone feel that they're taking everyone's safety seriously,” said Save Austin Now co-founder Cleo Petricek. “They're actually making the problem worse.”

cbsaustin.com
#State Council#Austin City#State Parks#Tx Senate#Hb 1925#Save Austin Now#Proposed Locations#State Approval#City Council Members#Public Parks#Homeless Encampments#Public Spaces#Campgrounds#Mayor Adler#Political Affiliation#Backlash#Catalyst
