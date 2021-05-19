newsbreak-logo
State Capitol remains closed to public

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - The New York State Capitol building is still closed to the public. NewsChannel 13 reached out again Wednesday to see if that will change as the state continues to ease restrictions. We will let you know if we get an answer. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says lawmakers...

Albany, NYTimes Union

Albany Common Council still debates police use of tear gas

ALBANY — Lily Mercogliano Easton awoke in horror as tear gas crept into her home in the dead of night last spring following a volatile night of activism that devolved into violence. The mist coated her bedroom and shrouded everything inside, including her sleeping six-year-old daughter. “I didn’t know that...
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's marijuana law wipes the slate clean for many

Walking down Washington Avenue in Albany, Ashley Radliff is headed to an event to advocate for Good Cause Eviction. It’s one of several stops she’ll make this week as a community organizer for Vocal-NY. “It really is what it says. You need a good cause to evict somebody,” said Radliff,...
Troy, NYwamc.org

School Budget, Board Votes Set For Tuesday In New York

New Yorkers on Tuesday will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of local boards of education. With the pandemic fading, voters will be able to cast ballots in person on Tuesday at their school district's designated polling places. Foundation Aid from the state budget passed in April is...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Albany, NYthelcn.com

Borrello urges Department of Health guidance on county fair openings

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is urging action by New York State Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, to release guidance that will allow county fairs to open for their 2021 season. In a letter to Commissioner Zucker, Senator Borrello questioned why guidance was issued for the New...
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Albany County, NYWNYT

McCoy reports 16 new Covid-19 cases in Albany County

There are 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Albany County since Saturday. There are now 131 active cases in the county, down from 133 yesterday. The five-day average for new daily positives remains at 21.6. Albany County has now reached 24,149 total positive cases to date. There were no...
Albany County, NYSaratogian

Schumer, Gillibrand announce emergency Head Start funding in Capital Region

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently announced $1,096,431 in supplemental emergency Head Start funding to foster productive learning and ensure all students have access to robust early childhood education programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding was allocated through the Administration...
Albany, NYNY Daily News

Cuomo’s COVID book deal over $5 million, tax records show he made $3.59M in 2020

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
2 On Your Side

Report: Cuomo book deal is worth millions according to tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. — It looks like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will receive a big payout from the book he authored on the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an article by Jon Campbell in the Democrat and Chronicle, Cuomo's publisher is expected to pay him $5.1 million for the book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Albany, NYmynbc5.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had declined for months...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...