Adversity turns into banner year

By Warren Arceneaux
Lake Charles American Press
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArea high school teams produced more hardware this semester than any I can recall, capped off with Barbe claiming the final LHSAA trophy of the school year with the 5A baseball trophy. Going out with a trophy haul is the opposite end of the spectrum of how the season started...

www.americanpress.com
Related
Basketballbannerpresspaper.com

Columbus Banner Press

Bob Lantelme, Shorthorn Boys Assistant Basketball Coach was selected as the “Assistant Coach of the Year” by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the 20-21 season. Coach Lantelme is finishing his seventh year with the Shorthorns and was one of seven coaches in the state to receive this honor.
SportsClick2Houston.com

King's Ridge Magazine: Banner Year

WHEN A PROGRAM TAKES THAT NEXT BIG STEP, IT IS ALWAYS NOTICED. KING'S RIDGE CROSS COUNTRY EXPERIENCED THAT IN 2020. Led by third-year coach Karen Coleman, the Tigers' cross country program advanced the boys team to the GHSA State Meet for the first time ever and also sent some individual girl runners.
WWESan Marcos Daily Record

Kaylynn Martin outwrestles her own adversity

Kaylynn Martin’s life was completely different just a few years ago — little did she know that she would make San Marcos program history by becoming one of the only wrestlers to place in the state tournament. The sophomore took sixth place at the UIL 6A state wrestling championship on...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Banner year continues for Parkland

Sports didn’t take place for more than 10 months on the Parkland campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But since the Cobras returned to action in late January, success has flowed for the community college in north Champaign. Sports Editor Matt Daniels takes a look at the four programs — of the eight total that Parkland has — which have qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament in their respective sport during the last four months:
NHLtelegraphherald.com

USHL: Fighting Saints never give in to adversity

Robert Cronin didn’t know what to expect from the United States Hockey League season when he reported to Dubuque in the fall. The coronavirus pandemic cast daily uncertainty about the viability of the 14 teams completing their 54-game schedules, let alone conducting the Clark Cup Playoffs. And the Fighting Saints were in serious rebuild mode after finishing second overall last season.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Baker overcomes adversity on road to state

Bryce Baker plans to savor every moment when the Enid High senior and No. 1 singles player goes to his first Class 6A state tennis tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. “It’s going to be a fun experience,’’ said Baker, who will take an 18-9 record...
Ironton, OHIronton Tribune

Klaiber klobbers adversity to win NE-10 Player of Year

GOFFSTOWN, NH — Looking at the statistics, it was easy to award Bre Klaiber the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year in the Northeast Division. But when tracing her college career the past four seasons, she would have been the landslide winner of the “Outstanding Character and Determination Award” if there was such an honor.
NBACelticsBlog

ISO Banners 18, 19 and beyond

From the current roster who would you say is member of a championship team?. Rotation guys: Most likely Fournier. RW3 only if he's available 85% of the time and then he might be a starter. PP could be 6th/7th/8th guy. Possibly Neesmith but too soon to say. Langford seems a long shot at this point. The rest? Well MS is probably gone. Kemba's time has passed. The rest? Meh.
Sportschatsports.com

#5 UW Softball “awarded” 16th overall seed

Washington’s road to the 2021 WCWS far tougher than even the most pessimistic person could have imagined. Picked to earn a national seed between 7 and 11 by basically every projection, the Huskies (41-11, 18-5 Pac-12) were named the #16 overall seed for the upcoming NCAA Softball Tournament, barely high enough to bring next weekend’s regional round to Seattle, never mind a Super Regional.
NHLchatsports.com

Washington Capitals Playoffs: Overcoming adversity against Boston

Nic Dowd, Washington Capitals Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. All season long the Washington Capitals had to overcome adversity. From COVID to injuries to everything in between while playing hockey amid a pandemic. On Saturday night more adversity hit them as rookie netminder Vitek Vanecek suffered an injury after allowing a goal.
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

East's Werk overcomes adversity; commits to SDSU

Had you told Mankato East’s Matthew Werk he’d play one of the most important games of his baseball career for the Eagle Lake Expos with a broken wrist, he probably wouldn’t have believed you. He also probably would have been very stressed. However, it’s exactly what happened. After tripling in his first at-bat in a game last summer, Werk felt a twinge of pain in his wrist as he slid into third. It was uncomfortable, but he had no idea a bone was broken, so he continued to play, eventually finishing 4 for 4 despite the injury. While playing through injury is never encouraged, it turns out it may have actually been a good thing — just this once. One of the spectators that day happened to be Bruce Grunzke, the brother of South Dakota State assistant baseball coach Brian Grunzke. Bruce told his brother about Werk’s performance, and the rest is history. Werk, a junior, committed to the Jackrabbits in February. “Right time, right place,” Werk said with a laugh. “It means a lot that he was there and able to recognize me and give his brother a shout.” Werk was considering a plethora of schools across the Midwest, including Valparaiso and St. Cloud State, but since the chance encounter last summer, he’s continued to build a relationship with the SDSU coaching staff. “Ever since the summer, they were really the only school that really was consistent with the communication part of it,” Werk said. “They’d always reach out via text or phone calls weekly — they still do that today even after I committed. “That made me feel comfortable with them.” With no spring sports season, 2020 was hard for athletes like Werk on several levels. While there are showcases and tournaments for athletes to get noticed by colleges, there was a lot of individual work that needed to be done, and that can be tricky when it comes to baseball, a sport that’s more conducive to group training. It was even harder for Werk due to the wrist injury, though he was able to play some tournaments in the fall after missing out on most of the spring and summer. “Obviously with not being able to play, you just kind of go out and work, whether that’s with family members or coaches that you trust,” Werk said. “You just kind of had to find your own time to get some work in ... I’d use those workouts to send videos to coaches to keep them updated and in the loop when the recruiting process was going on.” Werk’s commitment comes as no surprise to East coach Micah Degner, who has coached Werk since he was 13. Degner feels Werk’s “solid hands” and “quick arm action” will allow him to stick at shortstop in college, and he’s been impressed with Werk’s drive despite the injury and lack of structure over the last year. “It’s not necessarily been an easy road, especially for recruiting,” Degner said. “He’s been just working his butt off on his own. At home, going down to the field by himself, all during this COVID time. ... “He knew he wanted to play college baseball, and he’s been putting in the hard work on his own to do that.” Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
NHLstlouisgametime.com

The Baffling Disappearance of the Wick 14 Banner

Jeff Ponder is the host of Let’s Go Blues Radio, the original St. Louis Blues hockey podcast. You can hear his ramblings weekly at letsgoblues.com/radio or wherever you get podcasts. There wasn’t a dry eye inside Kiel Center the evening the St. Louis Blues honored Monday Night Miracle hero Doug...
Frisco, TXPosted by
FanBuzz

Clutch Last-Second TD Pass Seals FCS National Championship

It’s the kind of moment every player dreams of: clock winding down, no timeouts, a championship on the line. If you weren’t acting out these moments in your backyard as a kid, you don’t know what it’s like to feel alive. Sam Houston State quarterback Eric Schmid got to live...
College SportsMitchellrepublic.com

After spring title chase, South Dakota State football faces quick turn to fall

FRISCO, Texas -- It was the less ideal of the two options that faced the South Dakota State University football team after Sunday’s FCS national championship game. After their 10th game of a one-off spring season, either way, the Jackrabbits were scheduled to be back on the practice fields in early August and at Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 4 to open the traditional fall 2021 season. As of Monday, that was 109 days away.