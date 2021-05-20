Adversity turns into banner year

Had you told Mankato East’s Matthew Werk he’d play one of the most important games of his baseball career for the Eagle Lake Expos with a broken wrist, he probably wouldn’t have believed you. He also probably would have been very stressed. However, it’s exactly what happened. After tripling in his first at-bat in a game last summer, Werk felt a twinge of pain in his wrist as he slid into third. It was uncomfortable, but he had no idea a bone was broken, so he continued to play, eventually finishing 4 for 4 despite the injury. While playing through injury is never encouraged, it turns out it may have actually been a good thing — just this once. One of the spectators that day happened to be Bruce Grunzke, the brother of South Dakota State assistant baseball coach Brian Grunzke. Bruce told his brother about Werk’s performance, and the rest is history. Werk, a junior, committed to the Jackrabbits in February. “Right time, right place,” Werk said with a laugh. “It means a lot that he was there and able to recognize me and give his brother a shout.” Werk was considering a plethora of schools across the Midwest, including Valparaiso and St. Cloud State, but since the chance encounter last summer, he’s continued to build a relationship with the SDSU coaching staff. “Ever since the summer, they were really the only school that really was consistent with the communication part of it,” Werk said. “They’d always reach out via text or phone calls weekly — they still do that today even after I committed. “That made me feel comfortable with them.” With no spring sports season, 2020 was hard for athletes like Werk on several levels. While there are showcases and tournaments for athletes to get noticed by colleges, there was a lot of individual work that needed to be done, and that can be tricky when it comes to baseball, a sport that’s more conducive to group training. It was even harder for Werk due to the wrist injury, though he was able to play some tournaments in the fall after missing out on most of the spring and summer. “Obviously with not being able to play, you just kind of go out and work, whether that’s with family members or coaches that you trust,” Werk said. “You just kind of had to find your own time to get some work in ... I’d use those workouts to send videos to coaches to keep them updated and in the loop when the recruiting process was going on.” Werk’s commitment comes as no surprise to East coach Micah Degner, who has coached Werk since he was 13. Degner feels Werk’s “solid hands” and “quick arm action” will allow him to stick at shortstop in college, and he’s been impressed with Werk’s drive despite the injury and lack of structure over the last year. “It’s not necessarily been an easy road, especially for recruiting,” Degner said. “He’s been just working his butt off on his own. At home, going down to the field by himself, all during this COVID time. ... “He knew he wanted to play college baseball, and he’s been putting in the hard work on his own to do that.” Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.