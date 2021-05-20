newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China reports 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 hours ago

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China reported 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 19, down from 14 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement one of the new cases was a local infection in northeastern Liaoning province. The other cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 13 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,920, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mainland China#Covid 19#Shanghai#Infections#National Health Authority#Confirmed Covid 19 Cases#Confirmed Cases#Shanghai#Country#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Southeast Asia Battles Climbing Coronavirus Cases

States are having varying responses to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about face masks and social distancing. But in parts of Southeast Asia, governments are going in a different direction: tightening some restrictions amid rising case numbers of the coronavirus. Restrictions have been tightened again in...
PoliticsForeign Policy

China Has Lost the Philippines Despite Duterte’s Best Efforts

Since his election in 2016, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has time and again underscored his anti-U.S. and pro-Chinese orientation. On his first trip to Beijing in 2016, he announced it was “time to say goodbye to Washington”—much to the delight of his host, Chinese President Xi Jinping. He has welcomed Chinese Belt and Road Initiative investments, has threatened to suspend joint military exercises with the United States, and calls China “a good friend.”
Chinatfiglobalnews.com

Australia laid a trap for China and China fell into it. And now it stands exposed

When Australia started standing up to Chinese authoritarianism, many analysts were predicting that Canberra wouldn’t be able to withstand trade wars or another economic backlash from its biggest trade partner – China. But after almost a year of Sino-Australia tensions, it is Canberra, which is decoupling from China. And Beijing cannot do anything but look on helplessly.
Politicsprosportsextra.com

Australian General Warns War is Coming with China

A former Australian general is warning that there’s a high likelihood of war with China, a prospect that sounds downright chilling, especially for those living in the land down under. According to The Sydney Morning Herald Major-General Adam Findlay told Australia’s special forces last year that:. “Who do you reckon...
Public Healthgo955.com

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 a day earlier

(Reuters) – China reported 13 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 6, up from five cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 7 cases a day earlier.
Public Healthjack1065.com

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 a day earlier

(Reuters) – China reported 13 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 6, up from five cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 7 cases a day earlier.