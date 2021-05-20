newsbreak-logo
The Electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is About to Be Revealed (UPDATE)

By Kyle Cheromcha
 13 hours ago
Will Ford's full-size, fully-electric truck spark an electric revolution in pickups?. Update: It's here! Click this link to read our full report on the 2022 F-150 Lightning. With about an hour to go, it bears reiterating just how big a deal this is, no matter if you're jaded from the constant headlines, skeptical about electric vehicles or completely uninterested in trucks. With the F-150 leading the way, Ford's F-Series full-size pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles in America, full stop. What we're about to see tonight is the model's biggest shift in more than half a century: the fully-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And you can watch it happen here at the livestream below.

