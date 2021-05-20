The Electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is About to Be Revealed (UPDATE)

China may not be selling any vehicles in North America right now but the region is making a lot of progress. It recently revealed the XPeng P5, one of the world's most advanced EVs, as well as the stylish Zeekr 001 electric shooting brake. But most Americans will be more interested in the new GWM (Great Wall Motors) X Cannon full-size truck that was just revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show. We knew this truck was on its way a few days ago when details of its hybrid powertrain were shared. While the hybrid is indeed part of the package, most people may have a problem digesting the X Cannon's bizarre design.