Jim Harbaugh has won 69% of his games as Michigan's head coach. That's a decent number, but it's not good enough when you consider what Harbaugh is working with at U-M. He's got resources upon resources, every bell and whistle a college football program needs and, most importantly, talent. No, Michigan isn't as talented as Ohio State, but it is more talented than every other team on its schedule in 2021. And this season isn't an anomaly. Based on how Michigan has recruited under Harbaugh, that's pretty much always the case.