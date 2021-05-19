Interesting Photo of the Day: The Other Side of Switzerland

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sedona Mountain Sunset” by David Shield. Location: Arizona. “For a while now, I’ve been drawn to the challenge of photographing new or fresh landscape compositions,” explains Shield. “The more time I dedicate to this, the more I find the necessity to veer further off the beaten path. This, however, isn’t always the case, but the more I explore, the bigger feeling of accomplishment I feel when finding what I believe to be a new composition. I’ve also recently entered the vertical landscape world of photography. I’ve gained much appreciation for the visually pleasing form of the vertical landscape composition format. Especially where I live in the Southwest, I’ll continue to practice this technique whenever possible with the hope of capturing eye-catching landscape images during future explorations.”