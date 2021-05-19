newsbreak-logo
Interesting Photo of the Day: The Other Side of Switzerland

picturecorrect.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re so used to seeing images of either the lush green pasturelands or the snow-covered mountains of Switzerland that we might be surprised to see Switzerland also has some barren rocky topographies. In fact, if you go anywhere above 2,000 to 2,500 meters in the Alps, you will see that the landscapes are mostly barren. However, that doesn’t mean that they are any less beautiful. Take for instance the following image taken by photographer Christian Scheiffele of the Glacier Valley region:

www.picturecorrect.com
