The Wild changed subjects in its prep for the playoffs on Friday, checking in on the bottom of the West Division after just getting tested by the top. And although the intensity eased up quite a bit from the two thrillers against the No.1 Golden Knights earlier in the week, the Wild was still attentive enough to shake off the last-place Ducks 4-3 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center in the team's second-to-last home game of the regular season.