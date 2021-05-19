Amazon Is Being Sued by Five More Women Alleging Race and Gender Discrimination

A Sudanese immigrant is suing Whole Foods Market, alleging that a manager at the Portland store blocked him from applying for a supervisory role. Mark Opio, 36, who immigrated to Maine 20 years ago after spending nine years in a refugee camp, said the company canceled his interview for a position as assistant team leader and alleged that he was unable to read the store’s operations manual. The lawsuit says a manager also told Opio that he hadn’t done enough to “prove” himself to others in the department where he hoped to work and failed to get co-workers to “accept you as one of them.”