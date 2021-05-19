Amazon Is Being Sued by Five More Women Alleging Race and Gender Discrimination

Manvee Kumar Saidha, a law student at Christ University, Bangalore, India, discusses a recent gender discrimination case and its impact on equality in the Indian workforce... Recently, the High Court of Kerala, India, in Treasa Josfine vs. State of Kerala invalidated an employment notification that invited only male candidates to apply for the permanent post of Safety Officer. The judgement, which determined that women cannot be denied employment on account of the appointment involving work during night hours, is a significant step in fueling true empowerment. In acknowledging the changing dynamics of professions, liberally construing protective provisions and (re)emphasizing the fundamental right to equality as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, the decision materializes the common aspiration of achieving gender parity in workplaces.