Amazon Is Being Sued by Five More Women Alleging Race and Gender Discrimination

By Brianna Provenzano
Gizmodo
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFive women who have worked at Amazon filed suit against the company in various U.S. district courts on Wednesday, each with distinct allegations of discrimination and retaliation they say they experienced during their time at the company. According to Recode, which first reported the news, the women span in age...

gizmodo.com
