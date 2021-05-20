Umm, We Need To Talk About Tanya On Cruel Summer
Just when you thought you’d met all the suspicious characters in Freeform’s Cruel Summer, the YA series drops another person in the mix who could completely change the entire story. While the May 18 episode highlighted how *ahem* untrustworthy Jeanette is, it also showcased another resident of Skylin, Texas who’s not afraid to tell a lie. It turns out, Tennille’s mom, Tanya Peterson, is all kinds of sus. Episode 6 showed just how big of a role her truth plays in Kate and Jeanette’s story, and how she might be the link that finally leads to the truth.www.elitedaily.com