newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

ThoreCoin Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week (THR)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 13 hours ago

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $597.92 million and approximately $10,843.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for about $6,897.59 or 0.18652549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr#Thr#Market Cap#Usdt#Dot#Shib#Btc#Ksm#Thorecoin Profile#Cryptocompare#Gdax#Changelly#Thorecoin Coin Trading#Investors#Currency#Buying Tokens#Tether#Xrp#Filecoin#Multiple Cryptocurrencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,974.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $111,974.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arianee Price Down 17.5% This Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $49.06 million and $8,269.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,533.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Substratum Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $7,798.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.
Gamblingmodernreaders.com

Gold Poker Market Cap Hits $23,246.66 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $23,246.66 and approximately $140.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Knekted Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $168,903.76 and $51.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $1.35 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $30,495.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003143 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Caspian Price Down 9.9% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Caspian has a market cap of $10.29 million and $34,389.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Moonshot Trading Up 37.3% Over Last Week (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Moonshot has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $13,274.16 and $1.93 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blue Whale EXchange Trading Down 46.5% Over Last 7 Days (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $261,751.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ShipChain Price Down 43% This Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,126.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $152.28 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.87 or 0.00026340 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $43.23 or 0.00094539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $35.09 million and approximately $73,973.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phala Network Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002327 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $181.10 million and $44.64 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00005125 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $4.84 million and $825,945.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $324.66 million and approximately $72.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ruff (RUFF) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pillar (PLR) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $20,700.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DDKoin (DDK) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $999,262.68 and $12,755.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.