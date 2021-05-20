newsbreak-logo
Mum's daycare lunchbox for her three-year-old son sparks debate among parents - so can you spot the issue?

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
 16 hours ago

A mum has sparked a debate on social media after sharing an image of the packed lunchbox she prepares for her three-year-old before he heads to daycare.

The lunchbox was full of healthy food and snacks, but some questioned whether there was too much for a toddler to eat.

Katie, from Queensland, Australia, said her son is at daycare from 7:30am to 5:30pm so she makes sure he has enough to eat during the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pu2xy_0a56Wwau00
The lunchbox was full of healthy food and snacks, but some questioned whether there was too much for a toddler to eat (pictured) 

The photo shared to a parenting Facebook group shows exactly what Katie packed for her son to enjoy.

She prepared a cream cheese, spinach and boiled egg wrap, crackers with cheese, sliced apples, strawberries, yoghurt, corn, peas and carrot.

'I use pink lady apples - which I find don't discolour as long as they are sealed in an air-tight container,' she wrote.

'Next to the crackers in the front are salmon and potato patties.'

In a separate container she packed popcorn and a chocolate treat.

LUNCHBOX TIPS:

It is important to keep offering healthy lunch box choices in a variety of ways, as children learn to eat what is familiar to them

Foods to pack in lunchboxes:

  • Fresh fruit
  • Crunchy vegetables
  • A meat or protein food such as slices of lean meat or hardboiled egg
  • Dairy food such as a cheese stick or slice, grated cheese, milk or yoghurt
  • Starchy food such as bread, a roll, pita or flat bread, fruit bread or crackers
  • Water

Source: Better Health

While many parents online agreed the lunch is healthy, some asked whether she prepared too much food.

Others said they 'wished' their children would eat that much food every day.

'Wow that's a lot, your child won't starve!' one mum wrote.

'It would take me an hour to eat that much. My kid takes a sandwich and doesn't eat it all,' another said.

A third added: 'Looks great! Lunchbox envy at daycare I'm sure.'

Katie said he son 'eats and eats' then grazes on food for the next few days, then returns to 'eating like there's no tomorrow'.

