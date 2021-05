The Broken Bow boys golf team competed Thursday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course at Axtell. Broken Bow placed fifth overall in the team standings with a team total 340. Kearney High won the tournament with a 305 team score. Broken Bow was led by Blake Denson who shot a team low 82 to finish 14th on the day. Nathan Reynolds was one shot behind with an 83 and finished tied for 15th. Austin Harvey also finished in the top 20 shooting an 85 which was tied for 17th. Other Broken Bow scores included Zack Gaffney who shot a 90 and Carsten Fox shot a 92. The individual champion was Cole Schroer of Kearney who had the low round of 71. Broken Bow will compete Monday (May 17) at the B4 district meet at Hillside Golf Course in Sidney.