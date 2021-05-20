Mass Effect Guide - Legendary Edition Tips And Tricks Roundup

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition compiles Bioware's much-loved Mass Effect trilogy, providing old and new players the chance to experience these iconic sci-fi RPGs. As you'd expect, jumping into the Mass Effect games can mean a lot of catching up and learning for newcomers. This is especially true if they aren't familiar with Bioware's role-playing games, which often have a high degree of variability based on the choices you make. And with the new changes made to these remastered versions of the games, even veteran players might find themselves confused. To help you get the most out of your Mass Effect: Legacy Edition experience, we've compiled and updated this feature with all our new guides and walkthroughs below, each detailing essential tips and tricks for all three games.