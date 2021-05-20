newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 13 hours ago

Analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $452.09 million. UniFirst reported sales of $445.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

