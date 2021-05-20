Deshaun Watson makes apparent return to social media as future remains uncertain

The Deshaun Watson/Eagles rumor was there for a little bit, then it died off, then it was resuscitated, then it died off again. “I think predicting the future of Deshaun Watson is fraught with, well, it’s impossible. I just think by a year from today he’ll have a new home. This is a gut feeling. It’s impossible to predict the future with so many legal issues involved. And depending on the outcome of the cases, several teams might not want to even think about Watson, and rightfully so. If he’s free to play football unencumbered by legal issues in 2022, here are my odds on Watson’s next football team, with a tie at the top: