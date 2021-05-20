newsbreak-logo
Deshaun Watson makes apparent return to social media as future remains uncertain

KHOU
KHOU
 13 hours ago
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson appears to be staying in football shape despite the off-field legal issues he's going through. The Texans QB has returned to social media for what appears to be the first time since more than 20 sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, Watson posted three videos to his Instagram story on Wednesday showing him going through a series of workouts. They were originally posted to Instagram by two other Instagram accounts.

