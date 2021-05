McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.