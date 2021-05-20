newsbreak-logo
Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.480-3.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

