Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).