Unlike the first two Disney+ MCU shows, episodes of Loki will now be released on Wednesdays as opposed to Fridays. The show, which will follow the God of Mischief as he takes on new and mysterious missions throughout space and time, will premiere its first episode on June 9th, two days earlier than originally expected. After that, each episode will release the following Wednesday. The news is surprising given that every major Disney+ show thus far has only released episodes on Friday, and it is not known exactly why Disney has switched up the schedule.