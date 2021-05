Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).