Congress & Courts

Rep. Tim Ryan Does Not Hold Back Slamming Republicans Blocking An Investigation Into The January 6 Insurrection

 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Ryan, Democratic representative to Ohio, delivered an incensed speech to Republicans who didn't support a bill that would establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Ryan, DeLauro introduce bill for Jan. 6 response

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan (D-13) and Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) today introduced the Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act. The bill addresses the insurrection with $1.9 billion in funding to respond to the events of that day. Informed by the recommendations of the Task Force...
Presidential ElectionGainesville Times

Editorial: Rep. Andrew Clyde won’t call it insurrection, but the word fits

“Everything faded into mist. The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became truth.” — George Orwell, 1984. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde got the sort of treatment normally directed toward Georgia’s own Marjorie Taylor Green this week after suggesting that some of those participating in the Jan. 6 mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol were more like “tourists” than “insurrectionists.”
Congress & CourtsKULR8

"Reject the lies": Rep. Cheney says Republicans need to win back the House, White House to push forward

WYOMING - After being ousted from her GOP leadership position Wednesday, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney still has the same message: Push forward, keep going. Cheney said the most important thing to focus on, from a Wyoming policy perspective, is getting both the House of Representatives and the White House back in the hands of Republicans. Thursday morning, the congresswoman said Republicans need to work together to fight off policy from the Biden Administration. To do that, Cheney said it requires the Republican Party to be in a position where it can attract voters back to them.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Indy100

Video montage shows Republican politicians calling Jan 6 insurrectionists ‘tourists’ and ‘patriots’

After former President Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on January 6 due to claims of a “stolen election,” many Republican members of the House of Representatives publicly dismissed the threat. On Wednesday, the Republican representatives called the insurrectionists “peaceful patriots” in a House Oversight Committee hearing. They further downplayed...
Congress & Courtsthenewcivilrightsmovement.com

‘There Was No Insurrection’ Say House Republicans in Massive Lie

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican of Arizona and a supporter of white nationalism (his own family calls him a white supremacist) is among the most extreme members of Congress, but claims some more mainstream GOP lawmakers are making today about the deadly January 6 insurrection, just hours after expelling Rep. Liz Cheney from Republican leadership, are just as false and dangerous as Gosar’s.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP's Gosar defends Jan. 6 rioter, says she was 'executed'

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who has repeatedly been criticized by other lawmakers and outside groups for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and other issues, on Wednesday cast a rioter shot while trying to break into the House chamber as "a veteran wrapped in an American flag" who was "executed."
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Ex-Defense Secretary Delivers Damning Takedown Of GOP Spin On U.S. Capitol Riot

Clinton-era Defense Secretary William Cohen on Friday tore into elected Republicans who are desperately trying to spin the narrative on the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. “Those members who are trying to say, ‘No big deal on Jan. 6,’ they’re trying to perform a frontal lobotomy on the American people, a side effect which is mental dullness,” Cohen, a Republican former senator for Maine, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Democratic Rep. Wants to Censure Three Republicans Who ‘Lied About the Facts of the Insurrection’ During Hearing

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is seeking co-sponsors for his resolution to censure three GOP representatives for their statements minimizing the violence of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol during a hearing Wednesday, CNN’s Ryan Nobles reported Friday. “Rep. @davidcicilline is circulating a resolution to censure Reps. Hice,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Ohio StateTimes-Leader

Ohio Valley should support Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate

After I graduated from Marietta College in 2015, I embarked on an 18-month journey with former southeastern Ohio Congressman and former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland on his U.S. Senate campaign. We traveled more than 70,000 miles together across the Buckeye State, working to earn Ohioans’ votes. We fell short in our efforts, but I learned a great deal along the way. Throughout the campaign, I met a lot of great folks. I met United Mine Workers members from right here in the Ohio Valley, United Auto Workers (UAW) members from Youngstown and Toledo, and union teachers from Toledo and Dayton. I met mayors from small towns like Chillicothe and Athens, and mayors from big cities like Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. I also got to know U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan.
Congress & CourtsWFMJ.com

Analysts weigh in on Tim Ryan's chances for U.S. Senate

After nearly 20 years in Congress, Tim Ryan is hoping to continue his political service in the U.S. Senate. Ryan is running for the Ohio seat being vacated by Rob Portman who elected not to run for another term. Ryan says Ohio is at a crossroads. "Ohioans are working harder...
Ohio StateChronicle-Telegram

Can Tim Ryan overcome Ohio's tilt toward Trump and the Republicans?

Tim Ryan might as well be running against Donald Trump. As yet he isn’t running against anybody in particular. He’s the only Democrat so far to enter the race for Rob Portman’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Portman, a Republican from Cincinnati, has declined to seek a third term next year.