Rep. Tim Ryan Does Not Hold Back Slamming Republicans Blocking An Investigation Into The January 6 Insurrection

WYOMING - After being ousted from her GOP leadership position Wednesday, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney still has the same message: Push forward, keep going. Cheney said the most important thing to focus on, from a Wyoming policy perspective, is getting both the House of Representatives and the White House back in the hands of Republicans. Thursday morning, the congresswoman said Republicans need to work together to fight off policy from the Biden Administration. To do that, Cheney said it requires the Republican Party to be in a position where it can attract voters back to them.