The 21st Annual Community Memorial Hospital Foundation Golf Outing is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 3, at Auglaize Golf Course near Defiance. The outing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and entries include 18-holes of golf and cart, door prizes, drinks and snacks during the outing and a meal following the completion of the golf. A silent auction will be held at the event along with a 50/50 raffle as well.