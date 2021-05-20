newsbreak-logo
Angels & Airwaves Share Tom DeLonge-Directed Video For 'Euphoria'

iHeartRadio
 15 hours ago
After more than a month of teasing, Angels & Airwaves new song "Euphoria" is finally here. The band shared the new track, which is the lead single off their insanely hyped upcoming album, along with a video that was directed by frontman Tom DeLonge. “In a music world that seems...

