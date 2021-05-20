Angels & Airwaves Share Tom DeLonge-Directed Video For 'Euphoria'

With everything going on in these unprecedented times, the John Lennon Estate invites you to take a moment to stop what you’re doing and take a moment to breathe and relax by watching the soothing, meditative new video for John’s timeless and relevant song, “Hold On.” The video, presented in 5K and beautifully animated by David Frearson, brings to life the classic album cover for John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band which features John and Yoko resting underneath a huge oak tree in the gardens of their home at Tittenhurst Park, Ascot in the UK. What at first looks to be a static image, the photo, restored from the original Kodak 126 Instamatic square-format negative, slowly reveals itself as sunlight streams through swaying branches in the tranquil setting, offering a momentary respite from the stresses of the day as John encourages: “Hold on world/World hold on/It’s going to be alright/You’re going to see the light.”