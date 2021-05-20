Angels & Airwaves Share Tom DeLonge-Directed Video For 'Euphoria'

Three weeks after releasing a bright and timely new track, Toronto-based rapper Shad is pleased to present the accompanying video for “Out of Touch,” directed by Justin Broadbent. The new single received an overwhelming positive response by media and fans alike and was picked up by Brooklyn Vegan, Exclaim!, Strombo, KEXP, American Songwriter and many more. The single also saw Shad landing on billboards and playlist covers across streaming platforms. In addition, last Friday, the renowned Brooklyn-based DJ J. Period released “Globetrottin,” a brand-new song featuring Shad and Masego. “Globetrottin” is a playful storytelling track on J. Period’s EP, which also features Black Thought, Dave Chappelle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a host of others.