The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans celebrated an early senior night on Tuesday, May 4 in front of fans, family and friends. After the pregame ceremonies and some speeches from the senior girls, Taylor Graham came ready to play. She did not allow a single run as the Spartans defeated Pikeview 15-0. Graham allowed just one hit. In the first inning, East got their offense started when Lindsey Black doubled on a 3-1 count and brought Graham across home plate who had singled earlier in the frame. Olivia Plybon also hit a home run that scored Black and broke the contest wide open. East...