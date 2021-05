The Springville girls volleyball team got a nice surprise from Cleveland Hill this past week as they gave previously-undefeated Alden its first division loss. Springville and Alden hold the Erie County Interscholastic Conference IV lead with 9-1 records with Alden currently holding the tiebreaker by virtue of its win over Springville. However, a Springville win over Alden in the regular season finale could be the difference in securing the division title assuming both Springville and Alden win their matches between their final meeting.