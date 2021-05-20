Wind River’s enhancements deliver cybersecurity and anti-tamper protection

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, INTERPOL released a report acknowledging that due to the changing nature of the world—a bigger push for remote work, contactless business, and further internet growth—cybercriminals shifted their targets from small businesses and individuals to major corporations. Even though the primary goals of cybercriminals have shifted during the pandemic, this does not mean that small to medium businesses (SMBs) should feel as though they are safe from cyber-attacks. In addition, with the global effort to vaccinate as many people as fast as possible, we are already seeing the landscape of the pandemic shift. In places that have close to 75% of their population vaccinated, many things are returning to pre-pandemic levels. This indication is important for SMBs to understand that they may soon be the primary target of cybercriminals once again.