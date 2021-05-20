newsbreak-logo
La Joya, TX

Rains Drench Migrants Crossing Rio Grande River Into United States

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 16 hours ago

LA JOYA, Texas (Reuters) - Heavy rain drenched dozens of migrants who crossed the Rio Grande river that divides the United States from Mexico into La Joya, Texas Wednesday morning, as storms complicated an already chaotic scene at the border. More than 100 migrants walked down a dirt road leading...

