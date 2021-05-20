newsbreak-logo
Ledyard, CT

Burrows, Colonis lift unbeaten Waterford to big softball win over Ledyard

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
 14 hours ago
Waterford's Anna Dziencinny (14) congratulates teammate Maddie Burrows on scoring a run during Wednesday's 7-1 ECC Division I softball win over Ledyard at Ellen Mahoney Field. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

Ledyard — Andy Walker coaches the second-ranked high school softball team in Connecticut. His team has scored 146 runs in 16 games. It is 16-0. And the lineup card he completed for Wednesday's game at Ledyard featured a Villanova-bound pitcher named Maddie Burrows.

"I have to admit I was nervous coming into this game," said Walker, Waterford's coach.

Nervous?

"We just haven't been ourselves lately," Walker said. "For God's sake, we've had to practice bunting."

It's hard to identify the exact number of Walker's colleagues who just spit out their coffee either amused or vexed over the first-world Laments of the Lancers.

Walker nonetheless was much happier in the early evening, having watched Burrows come within two outs of a no-hitter and his offense regain whatever form it had lacked. Waterford defeated Ledyard, 7-1, in Division I of the Eastern Connecticut Conference.

"I think the kids have been facing some outside pressures," Walker said, "whether it's the record, the state ranking or whatever else they are feeling externally."

Walker got something else right on the lineup card, aside from penciling in Burrows as his pitcher. He hit Angela Colonis leadoff. Five hits in five at-bats later, Walker was saluting her in front of the whole team after the game.

"In our lineup, if you do badly, someone else is right behind you," Colonis said. "It gives you a lot of confidence. We did well as a team today. If you can hit like this against a really good team like Ledyard, we can do it against other good teams, too."

And then there was Burrows, who allowed one baserunner (hit batter) over the first six innings. With one on and one out in the seventh, Aaliyah Amidon lined a single to right, ending the no-hit bid.

"I feel really good," Burrows said. "Last time we played them (a 7-4 win) they had a lot more hits. I wasn't on my A-game in the last inning, but they have a lot of good hitters. In my age group, Ledyard has always been some of our best competition."

Colonis also drove in two runs. Anna Donahue had three hits and Tori Kiefer hit a sacrifice fly and RBI double for the Lancers.

"I was listening to something from (former UCLA coach) Sue Enquist before the game," Ledyard coach (and former Waterford pitcher) Brittany Robinson said. "She said failure is just as important as success. You need games like this to show you all the things you need to work on."

Which, in Walker's opinion, isn't much.

"I really like Ledyard's team," he said. "This was a good game for us. I know Ledyard wanted us badly. They were on their home field and they are talented. This is the kind of game that gives us confidence moving forward."

m.dimauro@theday.com

