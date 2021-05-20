newsbreak-logo
Titans Donate More Than $300K to Grassroots Football Programs

By Ian Kayanja
AllTitans
 14 hours ago

Football starts at the youth level, and the Tennessee Titans clearly support that.

The NFL franchise announced donations that totaled $315,000 to flag, youth, middle and high school football programs throughout Tennessee on Wednesday. The funds went to 60 schools and organizations that all displayed a strong commitment to the development and safety of youth football throughout the state, according to a statement made by the Titans on Wednesday.

Those that received donations applied for a grant program on the Titans’ website during January. Through that program, individual organizations were able to describe their specific needs and projects that would enhance the football program.

“This grant process really spoke to the crux of why we as an organization are so committed to developing youth football in our area,” John Corey, Titans Football Outreach Manager, said in a release. “During the application process, we heard from organizations all across the state looking for better equipment, safer helmets, and the best tools for their athletes on the field and in the classroom.

“These are critical needs in the safety and development of young athletes, and they all require funding. For the Titans to play a role in helping these groups reach their full potential is extremely rewarding, and we look forward to supporting more of their projects in the future.”

One high school that benefited from the Titans’ generosity is Red Bank High School in Chattanooga, Tenn. The school applied for support on a project that will transform its weight room into an educational space for the entire student body, not limited to just student athletes, according to the statement made by the Titans.

“This project and the Titans’ donation towards it is a direct reflection of what our students deserve and have deserved for some time,” Christopher Brown, head football coach, said in the statement. “It’s refreshing to see the titans giving back to so many other Tennessee schools as well.”

Two Rivers Middle School is another school to gain money from the Titans grant program. They are attributing those funds towards an afterschool program focused on sportsmanship development, fitness, and academic effort, according to the statement.

This grant program and its successes, mark just the latest efforts made by the Titans to bridge the gaps in equity and equality among its community members and fans.

In addition to the grants, the Titans will continue the support of the annual Mr. Football Awards, High School Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year program alongside other football youth outreach programs.

