This is a different kind of post. It is both opinion and news. Most often, I focus on the latter and not the former, and even more rarely blend the two. The news is that Reuben’s Brews and Sumerian Brewing have both introduced lines of hard seltzer. The opinion is, that’s news. (Pictured above: Fruit Fizz Hard Seltzer, by Reuben’s Brews. Read more about it below.)