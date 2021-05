The challenges of powering AI (artificial intelligence) processors lie in maintaining efficiency and enabling the highest quality of algorithm execution. AI processors need massive power, and a decrease in energy efficiency corresponds to an increase in losses in the entire power distribution network (PDN). In an interview with EE Times, Robert Gendron, P.E. corporate vice president of Vicor, highlighted how in data centers, the addition of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning has caused rack power to jump by over 200% to 20-kW range, leading to a re-evaluation of their PDNs using new 48-V solutions. The ability to redesign their 48-V racks and data center solutions has solved the high-current PDN problem but has resulted new challenges to power conversion.