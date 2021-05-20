newsbreak-logo
Oakland, CA

Oakland Church Goers Want City to House the Homeless

By Melissa Colorado
NBC Bay Area
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Parks Chapel AME Church in Oakland is growing concerned over the amount of homeless people living in the church's surrounding area. Church authorities have reached out to authorities about the issue, but they don't want them to simply clear out the encampment. Instead, they want the city of Oakland and Caltrans to give the homeless housing.

