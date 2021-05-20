newsbreak-logo
Hugh Jackman cuts a casual figure as he takes his dogs for a walk in New York after returning home from The Hamptons

He enjoyed a relaxing stay in The Hamptons last week, where he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness own an incredible holiday home.

But it was back to reality for Hugh Jackman on Wednesday as he returned to New York City following his mini break.

The Wolverine actor, 52, cut a casual figure as he took his dogs for a walk around the Big Apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gXqG_0a56UE7s00
Out and about: Hugh Jackman cut a casual figure as he took his dogs for a walk in New York after returning home from The Hamptons on Wednesday

Hugh dressed comfortably for the outing in black track pants, a T-shirt and matching coloured jumper.

He completed the ensemble with a pair of sneakers and kept a low profile by wearing sunglasses.

Hugh held his French bulldog Dali and poodle-terrier breed Allegra on a leash as he enjoyed a sunny stroll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktnTT_0a56UE7s00
Casual: The Wolverine actor, 52, cut a casual figure as he took his pet dogs for a walk around the city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvuZR_0a56UE7s00
Comfort: Hugh dressed comfortably for the outing in black track pants, a T-shirt and matching coloured jumper

The outing comes days after the Hollywood actor was spotted enjoying a solo swim in The Hamptons on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hugh is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming sci-fi thriller film, Reminiscence, which was written and directed by Lisa Joy.

The actor will portray Nick Bannister, a veteran living in a decaying future version of Miami, who becomes involved in a criminal conspiracy centred around his memory-reliving service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzwT3_0a56UE7s00
Low profile: He teamed the ensemble with a pair of sneakers and kept a low profile by wearing sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvD4m_0a56UE7s00
Stroll: Hugh held his French bulldog Dali and poodle-terrier breed Allegra on a leash as he enjoyed a sunny stroll

Also set to appear in the forthcoming feature are Rebecca Ferguson, Daniel Wu and Cliff Curtis, among others.

It was originally supposed to be released on April 16th, although it was ultimately delayed, and its date was taken over by Mortal Kombat.

Reminiscence is currently set to make its debut on August 20th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GChwG_0a56UE7s00
Coming soon: The outing comes as Hugh is preparing for the release of the upcoming sci-fi thriller film, Reminiscence, which was written and directed by Lisa Joy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

