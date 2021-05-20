Hugh Jackman cuts a casual figure as he takes his dogs for a walk in New York after returning home from The Hamptons

He enjoyed a relaxing stay in The Hamptons last week, where he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness own an incredible holiday home.

But it was back to reality for Hugh Jackman on Wednesday as he returned to New York City following his mini break.

The Wolverine actor, 52, cut a casual figure as he took his dogs for a walk around the Big Apple.

Out and about: Hugh Jackman cut a casual figure as he took his dogs for a walk in New York after returning home from The Hamptons on Wednesday

Hugh dressed comfortably for the outing in black track pants, a T-shirt and matching coloured jumper.

He completed the ensemble with a pair of sneakers and kept a low profile by wearing sunglasses.

Hugh held his French bulldog Dali and poodle-terrier breed Allegra on a leash as he enjoyed a sunny stroll.

Casual: The Wolverine actor, 52, cut a casual figure as he took his pet dogs for a walk around the city

Comfort: Hugh dressed comfortably for the outing in black track pants, a T-shirt and matching coloured jumper

The outing comes days after the Hollywood actor was spotted enjoying a solo swim in The Hamptons on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hugh is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming sci-fi thriller film, Reminiscence, which was written and directed by Lisa Joy.

The actor will portray Nick Bannister, a veteran living in a decaying future version of Miami, who becomes involved in a criminal conspiracy centred around his memory-reliving service.

Low profile: He teamed the ensemble with a pair of sneakers and kept a low profile by wearing sunglasses

Stroll: Hugh held his French bulldog Dali and poodle-terrier breed Allegra on a leash as he enjoyed a sunny stroll

Also set to appear in the forthcoming feature are Rebecca Ferguson, Daniel Wu and Cliff Curtis, among others.

It was originally supposed to be released on April 16th, although it was ultimately delayed, and its date was taken over by Mortal Kombat.

Reminiscence is currently set to make its debut on August 20th.