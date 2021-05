Dalton couldn't keep up with Hillsdale in tournament action as the Falcons clinched a spot in district play with a dominant win. Lacey Fickes was the catalyst from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and Olivia Traylor smacked three doubles during her 3-for-4, three-RBI performance. Emma Fowler and Hallee Smetzer each had multi-hit performances too as the Falcons rolled up 15 hits as a team.